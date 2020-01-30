|
James M. Connors, 87, of Wyomissing, formerly of Greenfields, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at the Highlands of Wyomissing. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anna M. (Albrecht) Connors, along with four children, 12 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. “Jim” as he was known to family and friends, was born to Myles F. and Elizabeth (Milyard) Connors, and grew up in Garden City, Long Island. He graduated from Garden City High School, where he was editor of the literary magazine. Jim was a devoted pianist who loved jazz and could play by ear. He continued his education at Princeton University, earning a bachelor’s degree in economics. It was during a summer job that a synchronized swimmer and Hunter College student, Anna Marie Albrecht of Queens, NY, captured his attention; a lifelong love affair and partnership blossomed. Jim earned his MBA at Harvard Business School and began his career at Scudder Stevens & Clark, a New York City investment firm. Two years later, he accepted a position at the Carpenter Steel Corporation (now Carpenter Technology), and he and Anna relocated to Berks County--a community they embraced, and where they made lifelong friends. Jim’s early duties at Carpenter included programming the first IBM commercial computer (now housed in the Smithsonian Institution), and he also taught business courses as an adjunct professor at Albright College. In 1969, he left Carpenter to realize an entrepreneurial dream: founding his own investment advisory firm. Connors Investor Services initially published research reports on small company stocks and sold the expertise to individuals and brokerage firms. Through the years, the business evolved and grew, focusing its efforts on investment management. Jim’s son, Peter, now serves as its president, and the firm--which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary-- has nearly $1 billion under management. In all of his interactions, Jim was known for his warmth and quick wit. He found humor in everyday situations and in the absurdities of life. Even recently, as he struggled with congestive heart failure, he made those around him laugh with his well-timed quips and comic observations. Jim pursued many interests with energy and passion-- tennis, listening to music, reading, playing marathon Scrabble games with Anna, and tending his beloved vegetable garden. He especially enjoyed the family’s annual vacation to the Jersey shore, and later, after the children had grown, many international trips with Anna. Jim’s generosity of spirit shone brightly in his community involvement. He lent his time and expertise freely, serving on the boards and committees of local nonprofits, including Reading Area Community College, the Children’s Home of Reading, Greater Berks Food Bank (now Helping Harvest), and many others. He co-chaired (with Anna) the United Way of Berks County Annual Campaign, and also served on the Board of Governors of United Way of America. Jim took great pride and pleasure in helping to launch the Berks Jazz Fest 30 years ago. As an early proponent, he rallied community sponsors, and continued to enthusiastically support the event each year. Jim is survived by his wife, Anna; daughter, Jan Dagenhart (Thomas); daughter, Lisa Crawford (Kevin); son, Michael Connors (Theresa); son, Peter Connors (Santina); ten grandchildren: Jeffrey, James, Jenna, Conor, Annie, Kevin, Meghan, Alexandria, Jacob and Benjamin; four step-grandchildren: Jonathan, Julia, TJ and Sean; one great-grandchild, and several step-great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Myles F. Connors Jr., and his sister, Helen Marie Schell. Jim will be remembered for his untiring energy and upbeat demeanor. He was gracious and kind, and deeply interested in the lives of others--whether his children and grandchildren, colleagues and friends, or an occasional acquaintance. We will miss his unique ability to make connections with people, to nurture and love them, and to make us laugh every single day. A Celebration of Jim’s life will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10:30 am at Atonement Lutheran Church, 5 Wyomissing Blvd, Wyomissing, PA, followed by entombment at Gethsemane Cemetery, Hyde Park. Friends may call Friday, February 7, from 5:00-8:00 pm at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA, and Saturday, from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s honor may be made to the United Way of Berks County, P.O. Box 702, Reading, PA 19603 or at www.uwberks.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020