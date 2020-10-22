James M. Kalbach James “Jim” M. Kalbach, age 79 of Lewes, DE and formerly of Leesburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on February 6, 1941 in Reading, PA, son of the late James and Jane Kalbach. Jim was a proud veteran having honorably served in the United States Navy. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother Franklin “Butch” Kalbach. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 56 years, Loretta Hoover Kalbach; his daughter, Ginger M. Kalbach-Wunder; his son, Troy J. Kalbach, retired Master Chief USCG and his wife, Patti; his grandchildren: Jesse Wunder, Brandon Wunder, Troy Wunder, Miranda Kalbach, Serena Kalbach, and Lauren Kalbach; along with his faithful companion Baxter. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE. Please visit Jim’s Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
.