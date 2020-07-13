James M. Minarchin James M. Minarchin, age 77, of Dauberville, Pa., formerly of White Oak, died July 10, 2020 at the Hershey Medical Center. He was born March 26, 1943 in Duquesne, Pa., a son of the late Michael and LaVerne Pilcher Minarchin. James was a member of the Glad Tidings Church, Wyomissing, Pa. Prior to his retirement he was employed as an outside machinist at Carpenter Technology and formerly employed by U.S. Steel in Duquesne. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force stationed in Korea. Jim enjoyed bike riding and was a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren . He was an avid sports enthusiast who loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Robert Minarchin. He is survived by his wife, Bonita Wiles Minarchin; three daughters, Lori Gergley (Ronald), Lisa Minarchin, Linda Werner; one sister Sharon Patrick; 7 grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle, Seth, Angelina, Madison, Riley, Ariana; 5 great-grandchildren, Jayce, Aiden, Xander, Roman and Colton. Friends will be received at the James W. Shirley Funeral Home, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service Thursday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment 2:30 p.m. at Jefferson Memorial Park. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
