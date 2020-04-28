|
|
James D. Mabry, 73, of Topton, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was married to Suzanne E. (Hieter) Mabry, his high school sweetheart, for 51 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late David W. and Marjorie (Boyer) Mabry. Jim loved his family, his food, and his sports all his life. He graduated from Brandywine Heights Area High School, where he was senior class president. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics from Albright College. Before retiring in 2004, he was a systems analyst at First Energy in Reading and prior worked for Atlantic Richfield in Philadelphia. After retirement he volunteered at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Meals on Wheels, Topton Food Pantry, and played softball for Lyons Seniors. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Topton, where he formerly served on church council. He coached youth baseball and soccer for many years. Serving as chairman, he was a member of the Brandywine Minstrels for over 30 years. He was a president of the Brandywine Sports Boosters. He served on Topton Borough Council and Brandywine School Board. Survivors: wife, son Matthew D. and wife, Tracy; two granddaughters, Sierra and Payton; sister, Ann wife of Willard Miller. He was predeceased by a son James A. in 2004. Services will be held at a later date. Schmoyer Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to Nami.org
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020