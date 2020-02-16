|
James T. McGinnis, of Pennside, age 86, died Friday, Feb 14, 2020, in Elmcroft, of Reading. He was the loving husband of Eleanor, who predeceased him in December, after 63 years of marriage. He is survived by one daughter, Patricia A. McGinnis, of Flying Hills; three grandsons, Matthew Rozzi, Mich.; Christopher Rozzi, Virginia Beach; and Ryan Ludwig, Robesonia. He also had one great-grandson, James Ludwig, who was the pride and joy of “Great Pop Pop.” He was predeceased by his daughter, Carleen C. Rozzi, in Feb., 2013. He was also predeceased by a brother, Francis; and three sisters: Kathleen, Rosemarie and Alice. James was born on May 16, 1933, in Bethlehem, Pa., and was the son of the late James McGinnis and Teresa (Weidinger). He graduated from Moravian Prep School, in Bethlehem, and Bethlehem Business School. He completed special studies related to banking at the PA Bankers Association School at Bucknell University and PA Institute of the Federal Reserve Bank, Phila. He also studied computer technology in Lancaster, management development and Cobol programming at Berks Campus of Penn State University. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Air Force from 1951-1956. Jim was an avid golfer and a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns. He was a banker for 30 years, retiring from the former Meridian Bank in 1990 as Vice-President of Operations. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 11:00 a.m., in St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, 19606. Internment will be private with the family. Contributions can be made in James’ name to St. Catharine of Siena Church. For online condolences please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020