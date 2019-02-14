Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Miller.

The Rev. Dr. James D. Miller, 80, of

Exeter, peacefully passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at Berkshire Center.

He was the son of the late Dr. Romain W. and Grace H. Miller, and predeceased by brother, Jack Miller; and sister, Joan Porter.

He is survived by sister, Jean, wife of Dr. Bruce Geiger, of Tamaqua, Pa.; three children: Jane, married to Charles Wagner, Fleetwood, Pa.; James P., Wrightsville, Pa.; and Jennifer, married to John Gaffney, Reading, Pa.; six grandchildren: Mitchell Racine, married to Brittany, Jessie

Richard, married to Bradley, Sarah Racine, Logan and Chase Miller, and Molly Gaffney; and four great-grandchildren: Hunter, Devin, Grace and Zechariah Richard.

He was born and grew up in Berwick, Pa. He graduated from the Pennsylvania State University with a B.A. in liberal arts in 1960 and married the former Janet R. Hille of

Philadelphia. He graduated from Yale University Divinity School with a Master of Divinity degree in May of 1963. While attending YDS, he served for two years as a student assistant at First Baptist Church in Bradford, Conn., and one full year as assistant to the minister of the First

Congregational (UCC) Old Stone Church of East Haven, Conn. The couple worked at East Penn Camps' Mensch Mill site near Alburtis, Pa., for several summers where they first met.

Following graduation from Yale Divinity School, Miller became the first full time pastor for Epler's United Church of Christ, Leesport, Pa., in 1963. Later, Miller went to Trinity UCC, Mt Penn, where he served as pastor for 42 years.

Active in the Reading Berks Ministerium as well as the Reading Berks Conference of Churches and Kirkridge, an ecumenical retreat and study center in the Poconos. Miller served on various boards and committees as well as serving terms as president or chairman of all three organizations. He also served as moderator of Heidelberg and former Reading Associations of the UCC and was chair of the

Theology Committee of the Pennsylvania Southeast

Conference of the UCC for a number of years.

Dr. Miller received the Master of Sacred Theology degree in 1975 and his Doctor of Ministry degree from Lancaster Theological Seminary in 1979. Miller chaired the Focus

Renewal Ministries, the national UCC charismatic renewal organization and was involved with several other church renewal organizations over the years. Miller used journal writing for developing and working with the unfolding

careers and personal lives of clergy and laity alike. Miller led hundreds of the journal workshops over the years across the country. Following his retirement in 2008, he served at several churches as interim pastor. He also served as a summer minister for the Frenchboro Congregational (UCC) Church, located on the Island of Frenchboro, Maine, from 1967 until his retirement.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity U.C.C., 2449 Cumberland Ave., Reading, PA 19606. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity U.C.C. at the address above. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.




