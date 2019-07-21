James Mull

Obituary
James R. Mull, 93, of Boyertown, widower of Anna L. (Jeffries) Mull, passed away on Wednesday July 3, 2019, at Pottstown Hospital-Tower Health.

Born in Parker Ford, Pa., he was a son of the late Edwin G. Mull and the late Ida (Fulmer) Mull.

He was a 1943 graduate of Spring City High School. James was a metal finisher for the former Boyertown

Casket Company for twenty eight years, was a bus driver for the Boyertown School District for twenty years, and was co-owner of Mull's Flowers. He served in the Navy during World War II. James was a member of Spring-Ford

Masonic Lodge #553. He enjoyed baseball, bowling, golfing and especially growing plants and tending to his garden.

He is survived by a son, James R. Mull Jr. and his wife, Brenda, Boyertown; two daughters, Cheryl, wife of Stephen Reifsnyder, Boyertown; Cindy, wife of Rodney Noll,

Fleetwood; a brother, Robert G. Mull, Frederick; three grandchildren: Brian Guthrie, Caleb Noll, Curtis Noll; a stepgrandson, Colin Wisler; and his dog, Boofer.

He was predeceased by a sister, Janet E. Mull.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Friendship Hook & Ladder Fire Company

Banquet Hall, 10 Warwick St., Boyertown, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Contributions may be made in his memory to Boyertown Community Park, Dog Waste Bag Program, to Boyertown Lions Club, c/o Paula Hilbert, 735 E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 21, 2019
