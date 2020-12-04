James H. Naugle, 84, of Cumru Twp., passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Reading Hospital, after a lengthy battle with cancer and vascular dementia. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Arthur H. and Alice E. (Musselman) Naugle. He was the widower of Donna Lee (Fox) Naugle, who passed away on February 17, 2014. Jim was a 1954 graduate of the former West Reading High School. He attended Kutztown State Teachers College graduating in 1958. He later taught elementary education in the Reading School District, from 1958 until his retirement in 1994, which also featured a position with the Reading Public Museum. During his teaching career, he also held various part-time jobs, working as a life insurance salesman for Franklin Life Insurance and selling World Book Encyclopedias. He alsogreatly volunteered his time with the Berks County Juvenile DiabetesResearch Foundation over several decades. James was an active member of Saint James Lutheran Church in Reading, where he taught Sunday school, sang in the junior andsenior choirs,served on church council and played on their dart ball team. Later, he and his family joined Grace Evangelical Lutheran church in Shillington, where he sang in the senior choir, attended and taught adult Sunday school, was a member of their endowment committee,‘Men of Grace’ and numerousother church activities. Jimwasalso a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve, serving 6 years. He greatly cherishedtime with family andfriends and also had a strong passion for environmental conservation and awareness. Above all, his greatest love was to serve the Lord by helping others in need. Surviving are two sons, Bruce D. Naugle of Cumru Twp. and Timothy M., husband of Tina A. (Huyett) Naugle of Cumru Twp. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Zachary R., Ryan J. and Paige N. Naugle, all of Cumru Twp. He was predeceased by two brothers, Walter C. Naugle and John E. Naugle. Funeral Service and Interment will be private for the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com
.