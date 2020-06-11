James O'Brien
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James O’Brien went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 9, 2020. He was the loving husband to Carolyn Blaydon O’Brien. Born on November 24, 1938 in Reading, Pa he was the son of Vincent George O’Brien and Helen Mae Christ O’Brien. James worked as a bus driver for Barta Bus Company and Red Rose Transit. He also worked as an oil delivery driver for D J Whitman. James is a veteran of the US Army. He served as a volunteer fireman for the Reiffton Fire Company. James was a train enthusiast. James was a member of New Albany Baptist Church in New Albany, Pa. He loved singing and praising the Lord through music. In addition to his wife he is survived by daughter Cheryl Greenwood, Reading, Pa, daughter Kathy Beatrice wife of Joseph Beatrice, Reading, Pa, daughter Kimberly Somori wife of Ashase Somori, Hamburg, Pa, son Gary O’Brien husband of Diane O’Brien, Reading, Pa, daughter Kelly Goodwin wife of Hollis Goodwin, Honey Brook, Pa, 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, brother Patrick O’Brien husband of Diane O’Brien, Reading, Pa, and sister Jackie Manmiller, Reading, Pa along with many nieces and nephews. A graveside service led by Pastor Terry Vanhorn will be held on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading Pa. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org/donate-to-ada).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved