James O’Brien went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 9, 2020. He was the loving husband to Carolyn Blaydon O’Brien. Born on November 24, 1938 in Reading, Pa he was the son of Vincent George O’Brien and Helen Mae Christ O’Brien. James worked as a bus driver for Barta Bus Company and Red Rose Transit. He also worked as an oil delivery driver for D J Whitman. James is a veteran of the US Army. He served as a volunteer fireman for the Reiffton Fire Company. James was a train enthusiast. James was a member of New Albany Baptist Church in New Albany, Pa. He loved singing and praising the Lord through music. In addition to his wife he is survived by daughter Cheryl Greenwood, Reading, Pa, daughter Kathy Beatrice wife of Joseph Beatrice, Reading, Pa, daughter Kimberly Somori wife of Ashase Somori, Hamburg, Pa, son Gary O’Brien husband of Diane O’Brien, Reading, Pa, daughter Kelly Goodwin wife of Hollis Goodwin, Honey Brook, Pa, 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, brother Patrick O’Brien husband of Diane O’Brien, Reading, Pa, and sister Jackie Manmiller, Reading, Pa along with many nieces and nephews. A graveside service led by Pastor Terry Vanhorn will be held on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading Pa. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org/donate-to-ada).
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.