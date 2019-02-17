Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Oliver.

James J. "Jimmy O" Oliver, 88, of Reading, passed away Saturday, February 9th, 2019, in his residence.

Born in Wadesboro, N.C., he was the son of the late

James and Blanche (Tarlton) Oliver Edwards.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

He was formerly manager of Lancaster Transportation Company.

He is survived by his children: Nancy Riedel, wife of

Edward Riedel, and Michael Oliver, both of Reading, and Billy Oliver and Debbie Riedel, both of N.C.

He is predeceased by a son, John T. Oliver; and siblings: Billy Oliver Sr., Rebecca Pegram and Jean Hildreth.

He is survived by a special nephew, Danny Ray Oliver.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30th, at 6 p.m. in St. Mark's Church, 10th and Windsor St.,

Reading, in the Mustard Seed Room.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the

family.

The Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc. in Temple is

entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

