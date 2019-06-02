James J. Pachuilo Sr., 76, of Reading, passed away Friday, May 31st, at his

residence in the company of family

members.

James was born in Reading on December 28, 1942, a son of the late Clara (Dastra) and

John J. Pachuilo Sr.; and was the husband of Carolyn E. (Gauker) Castello-Pachuilo, of Reading, who survives him.

He worked as a mechanic at Crupi

Automotive and H & F Tire, Reading. He

also worked as a cowboy on ranches in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

James was a life member of South End Gun Club, Victor Emmanuel and he was the state champion trap shooter. He was also an avid drag racer at Maple Grove Raceway.

In addition to his wife, Carolyn, James is survived by two daughters, Lisa, wife of Jeffrey Zellner, of Mohrsville, Pa.; Beth S., wife of Anthony Pardal, of Fort Myers, Fla.; a son, James A. Pachuilo Jr., husband of Kimberly (Lascomb) Pachuilo, of Sinking Spring; a stepdaughter, Kimberly E., wife of David Stutchbury, of Reading; stepson, Gregory R. Castello, husband of Jennifer (Satrape)Castello, of Laytonsville, Md.; two brothers, John J. Pachuilo Jr.,

companion of Janet Kelly, of Delaware; and Jerry A. Pachuilo, companion of Ann Bubbenmoyer, of Bernville, Pa. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services for James will be announced at a later time.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., in Reading's Centre Park Historic District, 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



