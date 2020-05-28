James Patterson Walker James Patterson Walker “JP”, 49, of Wilmington,NC, formerly of Wyomissing, PA, and Pinehurst, NC, passed away from cancer April 24, 2020, at home with his family. He was born April 30, 1970, in Wyomissing, PA, the son of James and Ruth (Kissinger) Walker. JP was a graduate of Wyomissing Area School District in 1988, where he was a member of the Student Council and the tennis, basketball and golf teams. His further studies included Wake Forest University, where he was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, North Carolina State University and Sandhills CC where he majored in Turf Grass Management as a Donald Ross Scholar. He was a Founding Member of Trinity Christian Fellowship Church, Pinehurst, NC . He fought his battle with cancer as he lived his life, with courage and quiet dignity. Those who knew him will remember his gentleness, friendliness, compassion, easy going manner and smile. At an early age, JP adopted Philadelphia sports teams as a fan and, win or lose, he remained loyal to them. JP worked 18 years at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, arriving as an intern and leaving as the Superintendent of the Cardinal golf course. During his tenure at CCNC he assisted in the renovation of the club’s Cardinal and Dogwood courses. He left CCNC to accept a position as Golf Superintendent at the Cape Fear Country Club in Wilmington, NC, where he supervised the rebuilding of the Club golf course. JP was an active member of the East Carolina Turfgrass Association. He was well respected within the industry and treasured by the membership at both Country Clubs. JP is lovingly remembered by his wife, Allison (Buie), his children, Hayden and Jack, his parents, James and Ruth (Kissinger) Walker, Pinehurst, NC, his sisters, Betsy (George) Devine, Poolesville, MD, Adrianne (Christopher) Carroll, Baltimore, MD, Allison’s parents and brother, Mackie and Buffa Buie, and Brandon ( Marty) Buie, Troy, NC, his Aunt, Elinor K. Wiest, Pinehurst, NC, his Uncle, Roy E. Kissinger, Wyomissing, PA, and several cousins. A Memorial Service will be held when current public health circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to contribute in JP’s memory may send memorial gifts to a GoFundMe Page established as The James P. Walker Memorial Fund, organized by Friends of JP Walker to assist in medical bills and the education of his sons, Hayden and Jack.



