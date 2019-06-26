James E. Phillips, 70, of New Tripoli, passed away

Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Born March 13, 1949, in Somerville, New Jersey, he was the son of Orville and Elizabeth (Eick) Phillips. He was a graduate of Hunterdon Central Regional High School. Jim worked as a dairy farmer most his life and loved all animals, but especially his cows. For the last 10 years he worked at Tractor Supply Company.

Surviving in addition to his mother, of Wernersville, are three daughters: Heather Phillips Purcell (Andrew), of

Norristown, Megan Phillips, of Wayne, and Melissa Phillips, of Orlando, Fla.; a grandson, Henry Purcell; and a sister, Mary Sue Stricker (Frank), of Wernersville.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Phillips.

A memorial service to honor Jim's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 28, at Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway, New Tripoli, Pa. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at http://support.pancan.org/goto/JimPhillips. Online at www.nesterfuneralhome.com.



