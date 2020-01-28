|
|
James Preston, Jr., age 92, of Fleetwood, passed away Saturday January 25, 2020 in Keystone Villa at Fleetwood. The husband of Grace G. (Saffier) Preston they celebrated 62 years of marriage on October 26th. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, son of the late James J. Preston and Catherine (Flynn) Preston. James served in the U. S. Navy during World War II. He had worked for Reading Railroad and later Conrail for 39 years working in the rail yards in Bethlehem and Hellertown. He was a mason and member of Bethlehem Lodge #283. James was avid collector of railroad lanterns and train memorabilia, he spent weekends searching flea markets and yard sales for that next great deal. He loved being outdoors taking care of the yard and riding on his tractor. James enjoyed collecting and trading guns and the true appreciation for hunting. His hobby was gardening which he spent countless hours over his lifetime making sure everything was perfect. James true passion were his grandsons, where they shared life stories, grew together, and cherished every minute. They are the “Blue” sparkle in his eyes, which they carry on forever. He is survived by his wife Grace and daughter Deirdre K. (Preston) wife of Kevin P. Reinert of Fleetwood. Grandchildren Justin P. Reinert husband of Samatha (Hert) Reinert and Nathan J. Reinert. Other survivors are his brother Robert Preston of Quakertown, PA and sister Gloria (Preston) Potts Chalfont, PA James was preceded in death by his son James M. Preston, sisters June Preston and Patsy (Preston) Howley. The Preston family would like to thank the staff of Keystone Villa at Fleetwood and AserCare Hospice Allentown for all the help and comfort they received. A memorial service will be Friday morning January 31st at 10:00 AM in Christ Mertz Lutheran Church, 16 Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery with U S Navy honors. In lieu of flowers contributions can be given in memory of James to AserCare Hospice Foundation, 7660 Imperial Way, Suite 40, Allentown, PA 18195 Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020