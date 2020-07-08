James R. Ladden, 70, of Hamburg, passed on to his next life July 2 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Orwigsburg, after a very brief battle with cancer. He was the husband of Patricia (Field) Ladden. They celebrated 37 loving and wonderful years together. James was honorably discharged from the US Marine Corp after receiving several medals including a Purple Heart during his combat with Echo Company in the Vietnam Campaign, 1969-1970. James worked 10 years for Williams Brothers Engineering Company, out of Tulsa, Oklahoma; 16 years for Royal International in King of Prussia, PA and semi-retired in 1996 when he started his own gaming machine business. He fully retired in 2008. Born in Hamburg, he was the son of the late William and Helen (Folk) Ladden. He enjoyed building things, caring for wildlife, going with his wife to the casino, collecting and learning new things. He was a member of: Hamburg Fire Company, Hamburg Moose Lodge # 523', Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund; a life member of: Hamburg Fish and Game, VFW Post 216, American Legion Post 637, Military Order of the Purple Heart, DAV
Chapter 10 (Disabled American Veterans
), VVA (Vietnam Veterans of America), NRA (National Rifle Association), and PTA (PA Trappers Association). Surviving, in addition to his widow, are his brother, Raymond “Corky” Adams, and wife Christine, Ulysses, PA; his sister, Carleen Ladden of Lehighton, PA; Nieces and nephews - Jessica, Kalem, Nikki, Eddie and many cousins. During this very difficult time, Patricia asks for privacy and would greatly appreciate no personal contact, cards or flowers. She requests personal time, right now. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers/cards/ etc – donations may be made to any of the above mentioned memberships. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com
. Semper Fi!