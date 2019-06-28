James Reber (1932 - 2019)
John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA
19601
(610)-372-4160
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Obituary
James W. Reber, 86, of Reading, passed away on June 25,, 2019, at Reading Hospital.

Born in Stroudsburg, Pa., on July 27, 1932, he was a son of the late Esther C. (Adamorwitz) and James Reber.

James served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and was a member of the Russell M. Butterweck

Marine Corps League Berks County, and a life member of the Ivy Leaf Association and a

volunteer with the City Park Restoration.

James is survived by his companion,

Marion Fink; a daughter, Debra A. Reber, fiancé of Frank Amedeo, of Port Charlotte, Fla.; and a son, Jase A. Reber, husband of Susan (Bennett) Reber, of Chesapeake, Va.; four grandchildren: ElizabethTotty, Adam Reber, Jessica Reber and Brandon Spinka; and five great-grandchildren: Ryder Spinka, Jackson and Dylan Spinka, Trent and Jake Totty. He is also survived by one nephew, Mike Rathman.

He was predeceased by three sisters: Vivian Gardner, Bernice Rathman and Jackie Hafer.

A graveside religious service and full military honors will be held on Monday, July 1st at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Funeral procession will leave Feeney Funeral Home promptly at 12:30 p.m. R.M. Butterweck Marine Corps League service at 2 p.m., at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas, 66675, or at www Woundedawarriorproject.org.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 28, 2019
