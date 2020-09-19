James Reed

James C. Reed, Sr., 78, of Exeter Twp., passed away unexpectedly on September 17, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Arlene J. (Dry) Reed. Together they celebrated 58 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late William T. and Jennie E. (Burkett) Reed. James was a 1960 graduate of Reading High School. He went on to serve in the US Air Force, serving in the 651st Comm Squadron. James was employed as a crane operator for CarTech for 30 years and also self-employed as a technician for Reed’s Video Transfer. He was an avid boater and Penn State/Dallas Cowboys football fan. He enjoyed his classic car, attending classic car shows, and attending cruises. James was a member of the 148th Fighter Squadron Korean War Veterans Assc, Berks County Patriots, Neversink Gun Club, and Pike Township Sportsman Assc. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: James C. Reed, Jr., husband of Donna K. Reed of Allen, Texas and Karen L. Reed, companion of Jason L. Devlin of Cumru Twp. Also surviving are grandchildren: Kyle, Noelle, and Zachary Reed; brother: William T. Reed, Jr., husband of Elizabeth of Marietta, brother-in-law: John J. Dry, and a niece: Linda L. Delp. A graveside service will be held at Charles Evans Cemetery on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N 11th St, Reading, PA 19604 and the Animal Rescue League of Berks County 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory of Exeter Twp. is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com