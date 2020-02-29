|
|
James D. Rhoads, 83, of Exeter Township, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Nancy A. (Rhoads) Rhoads, with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage. Born in Amityville, Pa., he was the son of the late Harvey and Hazel (Hadley) Rhoads. Jim was a graduate of Amity Township High School, Albright College with a degree in math and physics and later the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was also a member of the Pennsylvania Professional Engineering and Operations by DORMA Architectural Hardware, in Reamstown, Pa. After retirement from DORMA, Jim taught math courses for the four years, at BCTC at both the Oley and Leesport campuses. He also helped his son-in-law at his business, TAB industries, in Reading, Pa. Jim was a longtime member of Reformation Lutheran Church, where he served on the Church Council for several years. Jim is also survived by three children who he loved very much: a daughter, Beth, wife of Thomas Brizek, of Exeter; a daughter, Elyse, wife of Randy Miller, of Exeter; and a son, Steve, and his wife, Kara, of Wernersville. In addition, there are six wonderful grandchildren of whom he was very proud of: Andrew Brizek, husband of Kelly; Paige, wife of Michael Opdyke; Steven Miller, husband of Elise; Ross and Bethany Miller; and Jimmy Rhoads. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Whitney Brizek, Molly Brizek and Drew Opdyke; as well as a brother, Henry, husband of Gloria; and a sister, Ann. He was predeceased by his brothers, Gilbert and Harvey Earl (Jeff). Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., with services beginning at 10:00 a.m., in Reformation Lutheran Church, 3670 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA. Interment will be private at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Amityville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Reformation Lutheran Church, 3670 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606. Lutz Funeral Home,Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020