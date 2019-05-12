James "Jim" J. Rocktashel, 87, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in his

residence at Manor at Market Square,

Reading.

He was the devoted husband of Joanna L. (Rose). Born December 5, 1931, in Ventnor, N.J., he was the son of the late George and Eva (Dymek) Rocktashel.

Jim was a 1949 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Earning scholarships to Albright College in track and cross-country, he graduated with a B.A. in economics in 1954. Upon graduation, he served in the Army in Japan during the Korean War. Jim worked as a manufacturer's

representative in the plumbing supply industry.

An avid tennis player, he enjoyed organizing his buddies for weekly doubles matches. He was a volunteer for the Red Cross, driving veterans to appointments at the VA Hospital in Lebanon. He was also a Meals on Wheels volunteer for Berks Encore. Jim will be remembered for his kind and generous nature, his sense of humor and his endless

patience.

Surviving him in addition to his loving wife of 62 years, is his son, Mark J., husband of Maria (D'Esposito), Belmar, N.J.; daughter, Kristine L., wife of Dean Seibert,

Wyomissing; his three grandchildren: Leah Rocktashel, Justin Seibert and Rachel Seibert; and sister, Mary Ann, wife of Gene Stoltzfus.

He was predeceased by a sister, Rita Curtin; and three brothers: Richard, George and Frederick.

His family wishes to thank the many dedicated staff members of "The Manor," who cared for Jim, as well as the staff of

Compassionate Care Hospice. They also wish to acknowledge the kindness of Msgr. Orsulak, of St. Peter Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of James can be made to the Olivet Boys & Girls Club of Reading.

A celebration of James's life will be held at the

convenience of his family.



