Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Rothharpt Sr..

James L. Rothharpt Sr., 82, of Birdsboro, Pa., passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Amity Place,

Douglassville, Pa.

Born August 26, 1936, in Gibraltar, Pa., he was the son of the late Vincent Rothharpt and Edna (Johnson) Rothharpt.

James was employed by Barta Bus Company as a bus driver. After his retirement from Barta, James became a bus driver for Klein Transportation in Douglassville, Pa.

He was a member of VFW in Birdsboro, Pa.

James loved walking his dog.

Surviving are 2 sons, James L., husband of Stephanie Rothharpt, of Exeter Twp., Pa.; Todd Rothharpt, of

Fernandina Beach, Fla.; 3 daughters: Lynn P., wife of John Kittredge, of Spring City, Pa.; Beth A., wife of Sherwood Robbins, of Birdsboro, Pa.; Lisa M., wife of Jamie Noll, of Fleetwood, Pa.; sister, Nancy Hart, of Bernville, Pa.; and 10 grandchildren.

He was predeceased by son, Eric Rothharpt; and 2 brothers, Robert and Richard Rothharpt.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 390 W. Neversink Road, Reiffton, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



