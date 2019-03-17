Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ruyak.

James D. Ruyak, 84, of Remer, Minn.,

journeyed to Heaven on March 9, 2019,

embraced by three generations of his family in the place he loved most: home.

Jim was born in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, the youngest child of Michael and Anna Ruyak. He graduated from Pottstown High School in 1952 and enlisted in the U.S. Army during the

Korean War. Jim graduated from Davis & Elkins College with a degree in civil engineering and married his first wife, Barbra. His work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took the family from Kinzua Dam in Warren, Pa., to

projects across the country.

In 1973, Jim joined the St. Paul District of the USACE. For three consecutive years he led successful efforts to save the city of Minot, North Dakota, from disastrous flooding. In 1979, Jim became the Mississippi Headwaters project manager and relocated to Remer. He married his second wife, Joan, and they immersed themselves in a new

community and the "great outdoors" of northern Minnesota.

Just after the Gulf War, Jim volunteered to go to Kuwait to help restore services and infrastructure. A big surprise came in his third tour, when his son, 1st Lt. Marc Ruyak, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, was deployed to Kuwait. Staff helped arrange a special reunion dinner in Kuwait City for the two of them.

In 1994, Jim added a new career, becoming an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician). He made lifelong friends and responded to calls for the next twenty years.

He taught for FEMA and visited his daughters, who now had children of their own. In 2000, after 43 years with USACE, Jim quietly retired but 9/11 prompted him to

volunteer for deployment to Iraq. Three tours of duty

followed and Jim would oversee more than 50 projects as the senior project engineer.

Jim's life was woven with great experiences. He held a deep patriotism and dedication to country and community, a persistent desire to help others and a truly unstoppable enthusiasm for life.

He has now joined his beloved brother, Joe Ruyak and the rest of his family: his wife Joan; son-in-law, Dan; and many dear friends.

Jim is survived by his four children: Beth, Michelle, Ann and Marc; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; loving relatives; and many friends.

He will be remembered on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Remer, Minn., with a

Celebration of Life at 10:00 a.m., and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

