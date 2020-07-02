James S. Russell James S. Russell, of Sinking Spring, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at home. James, a son of Carolyn E. (Erickson) and the late James H. Russell, was born in Chicago, IL. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Liz, wife of Bill Romberger, Robesonia, and Laura, wife of Keith Kiefer, Leesport; and a number of nieces and nephews. A private burial will take place in Hain’s Church Cemetery, Wernersville. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com