James R. Seaman, 87, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at StoneRidge Towne Centre from natural causes.

Born at home, March 19,1932, in

Dauberville, he spent most of his formative years there, graduating from Muhlenberg High School in 1950, and attended IBM School, Philadelphia, and University of Pennsylvania (Wharton).

Baptized October 19,1943, he was currently a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Womelsdorf. With all his church families, his most significant endeavors involved his church. He served on council as president, taught

various grades of Sunday School and held leadership roles in organizations spending many hours volunteering. He served with the Berks County Sunday School Association and also the Public Relations Committee for Topton

Lutheran Home.

His employment consisted of various sales/marketing positions, most within the snack food industry, serving 29 years with The Bachman Co., Reading. He continued working until age 70 when he retired from the Jay Group, Ronks, Lancaster County, Pa.

He served in the U.S. Army and received his basic training with the 57th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion, 3rd Armored Division, Fort Knox, Ky., and AG schooling in Ft. Benj.

Harrison, Indianapolis, Ind. While serving in Korea, he

received the meritorious unit citation/commendation

ribbon with medal pendant for outstanding service with the Adjutant General Division, 7th Transportation Port from November 1953 to November 1954.

He enjoyed reverse painting on glass, designing greeting cards, and when he was younger, enjoyed winter sports,

including competitive figure skating. His generosity and positive personality, along with his friendliness, endeared him to everyone who shared his friendship. He was certainly fun loving, energetic and focused his life around helping others.

Preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine M. (Weiss)

Seaman with whom he celebrated 44 years of marriage; his parents, Robert R. Seaman Sr. and Emma I. (Smith) Seaman; sister, Ruth M. Hoppes; brothers, Robert, Jr. and infant William.

He is survived by a son, Bren P. Seaman, Providence, R.I.; stepsons, Mark Hyde (Cindy), Danville, Pa.; and Kevin Hyde (Karen), California; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Womelsdorf Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 W. High St., Womelsdorf, PA 19567, with Rev. June Bair officiating. Entombment will be private at the convenience of the family in the Gethsemane Mausoleum, Laureldale, Pa. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in Jim's memory to Zion Church, 300 W. High St., Womelsdorf, PA 19567.

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



