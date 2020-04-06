|
|
James R. Simpson, 72, of Reading, passed away on Thursday April 2, in Mt. Dora, Fla. Born March 3, 1948, he was the son of the late Rolland W. and Catherine (Dorscheid) Simpson. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1966, where he was the county and national science fair champion. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1970 in chemical engineering and received a master’s degree from the University of Cincinnati. Jim worked for Atlas Chemical, Mertztown, and Polymer Plastic, Reading, before starting his business, Polytech Coating Labs, in Reading. He was an avid golfer and was happiest when playing at the Manor, Moselem Springs, or traveling around the country with his golf buddies. Jim enjoyed spending winters in Florida and San Francisco. He enjoyed stamp collecting and restoring old British sports cars. Jim is survived by his sister, Mary (Simpson), wife of Thomas W. Byrne, Sinking Spring; niece and nephews: Thomas R. Byrne, husband of Jennifer, Wernersville; Kelly (Byrne) Ruth, wife of William, Mohrsville; and Christopher Byrne, Asbury Park, N.J. Other survivors include great nieces and nephews: Thomas P. Byrne, Regina Byrne, Abigail Ruth, Brady Ruth and Colin Ruth. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020