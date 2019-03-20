Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Snyder.

James H. "Saggy" Snyder, 77, of Mt. Penn, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.

Born on April 30, 1941, in Reading, Pa., he was the son of Elmer F. and Evelyn I.

(Livinggood) Snyder. He resided with his partner, Kathleen M. (Reppert) Stout, for 26 years.

Saggy was a 1959 graduate of former Mt. Penn High School where he played soccer. He retired from Exide Corp. (formerly General Battery Corp.) after 38 years.

He was the president of United Steelworkers Local 5227 and was involved in conferences with OSHA when they

established standards for the lead battery industry. While president, he was honored to have personally met two

presidential candidates, Hubert Humphrey and Walter Mondale. He served as a shop steward for 34 years. Saggy was a past president of the Lower Alsace Fire Co. and was chief from 1986-2016. He was also the treasurer of the Lower Alsace Beneficial Assoc. and the Lower Alsace Firemen's Relief for over 40 years.

Saggy was a life member of the following: the National Rifle Assoc., Lower Alsace Fire Co., Lower Alsace Beneficial Assoc., Mt. Penn Fire Co., Reiffton Fire Co., Berks County Firemen's Assoc., Keystone State Fire Chief's Assoc., the former Berks County Fire Chief's Assoc., and Rainbow Fire Co. #1 of Reading. He was also a member of Kenhorst Fire Co., Penna. State Firemen's Assoc., Daniel Boone Rod & Gun Club, AARP, Dushore Legion Post 996 Social Member and Lucky 15 Hunting Camp, LaPorte, Sullivan Co.

Saggy enjoyed his friends and lived life to the fullest. He always wanted to say when he died, "been there, done that and lived life that way."

Services are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Saggy's name to Lower Alsace Volunteer Fire Co., 1206 Roosevelt Ave, Reading, PA 19606.




