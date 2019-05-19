James C. Spangler, 78, of Reading, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Reading Hospital.

Born in Reading, Jimmy was a son of the late Harrison and Julia (Marciniak) Spangler. He served our nation proudly in the U.S. Army from 1964-66.

A graduate of Reading High School, Jimmy earned an

associate degree and worked as a machinist for Textile Machine Works, Wyomissing, before starting his own

business. He was also a dedicated member of the Reading Fire Department Scuba Rescue Team for many years.

Jimmy had a great sense of humor and everyone who knew him loved him. He had a good heart, but was also an independent thinker, stubborn and proud with his thoughts and opinions.

He is survived by a sister, Martha M. Moser, Reading; and many nieces and nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews, all of whom Jimmy loved like they were his own kids.

He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Gilar; and brothers: Harrison, Stanley, Franklin and Joseph Spangler.

A Celebration of Jimmy's life will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading, followed by burial at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



