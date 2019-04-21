James A. "Jim" Steed, 56, left his loving Spring Township home gaining his wings and entering his heavenly Home on

Thursday, April 18, 2019.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen L. (Kiersted) Steed, whom he

married October, 14, 2004; and his children: Brooke A. and Anthony W., at home; Allison T., Hamburg, N.J.; Christina R. and James R.,Totowa, N.J.

Born in Patterson, N.J., he is the son of the late Nancy J. and John E. Lesko, Las Vegas, Nev.

Jim was a graduate of Passaic Valley Regional High School, Little Falls, N.J., as well as the Passaic County

Police Academy. He started his career in law enforcement at Passaic Valley Sheriff's Department. He was employed by the New Jersey State Correctional Dept. for over 26 years, retiring in 2009, as a lieutenant.

Jim was an avid Giants and Yankees fan. He enjoyed grilling, going to the beach, singing and telling jokes. Healso enjoyed living life and making all those around him smile. He truly adored his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Jim is beaming with pride on how his Brothers and Sisters in Blue are honoring him.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday,

April 25, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611, with burial to follow at Laureldale Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of

arrangements.

During this unexpected and devastating loss,

contributions can be made to Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., at address above to help defray funeral

expenses. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

"Even though we can not see Dad, he will live on in the hearts of his friends and his family …."

-Anthony Steed-

"Dad continues his heroism by being a gift of life donor, providing a life saving hope for others ... ."

-Brooke Steed-



