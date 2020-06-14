James Swavely

James S. Swavely, 57, of Reading, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in his home. He was the ex husband of Barb (Baynes) Swavely whom he referred to as his person. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Ronald and Joan (Rissmiller) Swavely. Jim was a graduate of Reading High School and a member of the United States Marine Corps. Jim loved music and was a drummer his whole life. He loved sports especially the Flyers, the Eagles and Penn State Football. He worked for Glidden/PPG Paint for over 20 years. Prior to Glidden he worked for Quaker Maid Kitchen in Leesport. Jim is survived by his step children Kate (Knitter) Burlingame wife of Michael, and Brendon Rodgers fiance of Christina Hanna as well as two step grandchildren Aly and Mason. He is also survived by four brothers Russell P. husband of Debbie, Jeffrey W. husband of Patricia, Michael J. husband of Vickie, Christopher M. and three sisters Robin S. wife of John Daub, Karen J. Sites and Marsha A. Cammarano. There are also many cherished nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many beloved friends he considered family. While practicing social distancing and limiting guests inside the funeral home a visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. at Lutz Funeral Home 2100 Perkiomen ave. Mt Penn 19606. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Autism Community in Action online at https://tacanow.org/ or Alzheimer’s Association National Office 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at act.alz.org. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.