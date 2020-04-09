|
|
James T. Clark, 92 of Exeter Township passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020 at the Berkshire Center. He was the loving husband of Claire R. (Gantert) Clark, married for 66 years. Born in West Reading, Pa. he was the son of the late Augustus and Florence (Witman) Clark. James was a U.S. Airforce veteran serving in the Korean Conflict. He was employed by Sears and Boscov’s as a lawnmower technician for 33 years, retiring in 1990. James was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, Mt. Penn. James enjoyed the simple pleasures of life which included family gatherings, local church dinners and events as well as music and cultural events; his favorite being the Bethlehem Musikfest. Those that knew him will remember his friendliness, his generosity, his signature joking mannerisms, his love of Lawrence Welk shows, the Three Stooges, and especially Chinese food! In recent years, James looked forward to the daily visits from his wife Claire to his home at Berkshire Commons, where they enjoyed many friendships and activities together. In addition to his wife, he is survived by seven nieces and two nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Augustus Clark, and his sister, Marie (Clark) Boehm. Graveside services will be private. A Celebration of James life including military honors, will be held at a later date at Faith Lutheran Church, 210 North 25th Street, Reading, PA, 19606. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran at the above address. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020