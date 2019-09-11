|
James B. Tetley, 92, of Wyomissing Hills, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.
Born in Beaumont, Texas, he was a son of the late Albert L. and Dorothy (Jones) Tetley. He was married for 61 years to the former Beverly Holt, who passed away in 2013.
Jim served our nation proudly not once, but twice; he was in the merchant marines during World War II and then a forward observer in the U.S. Army during the
Korean War, earning two Bronze Stars.
Following his discharge from the service, Jim was a
mechanical engineer graduating with his bachelor's degree from the University of Texas. An engineer's engineer with a wonderful analytical mind, he worked primarily in the
copper manufacturing industry but also a brief time in
aluminum extrusion before retiring in 2009.
Jim was a true Southern Gentleman, going out of his way to help all those in need no matter the circumstance. He even opened a credit union while working during the South's segregation when minorities needed proper
financial help and were turned away by banks. Jim made a huge difference in the lives of everyone he touched.
At home he enjoyed fishing and golf and he and Beverly traveled extensively together throughout the United States and abroad.
Jim is survived by his three sons: Matthew, husband of Rebecca, Oley; Charles, husband of Sandy, Muhlenberg; and Richard, husband of Kim, Wyomissing. He was also an amazing "Granddaddy" to his six grandchildren: Sara, Frances, Laura, David and Andrew Tetley and Carolyn Fazzari. He will also be greatly missed by his faithful cat "Spooky."
Jim was predeceased by four siblings: brothers, Albert L. Jr. and King Cain; and sisters, Dorothy Donovan and
Camilla Shillington.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is
assisting the Tetley family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jim's honor to the Wyomissing Public Library, 9 Reading Blvd.,
Wyomissing, PA 19610, or at www.wyopublib.org.
Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.