Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for James Tetley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Tetley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Tetley Obituary

James B. Tetley, 92, of Wyomissing Hills, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.

Born in Beaumont, Texas, he was a son of the late Albert L. and Dorothy (Jones) Tetley. He was married for 61 years to the former Beverly Holt, who passed away in 2013.

Jim served our nation proudly not once, but twice; he was in the merchant marines during World War II and then a forward observer in the U.S. Army during the

Korean War, earning two Bronze Stars.

Following his discharge from the service, Jim was a

mechanical engineer graduating with his bachelor's degree from the University of Texas. An engineer's engineer with a wonderful analytical mind, he worked primarily in the

copper manufacturing industry but also a brief time in

aluminum extrusion before retiring in 2009.

Jim was a true Southern Gentleman, going out of his way to help all those in need no matter the circumstance. He even opened a credit union while working during the South's segregation when minorities needed proper

financial help and were turned away by banks. Jim made a huge difference in the lives of everyone he touched.

At home he enjoyed fishing and golf and he and Beverly traveled extensively together throughout the United States and abroad.

Jim is survived by his three sons: Matthew, husband of Rebecca, Oley; Charles, husband of Sandy, Muhlenberg; and Richard, husband of Kim, Wyomissing. He was also an amazing "Granddaddy" to his six grandchildren: Sara, Frances, Laura, David and Andrew Tetley and Carolyn Fazzari. He will also be greatly missed by his faithful cat "Spooky."

Jim was predeceased by four siblings: brothers, Albert L. Jr. and King Cain; and sisters, Dorothy Donovan and

Camilla Shillington.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is

assisting the Tetley family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jim's honor to the Wyomissing Public Library, 9 Reading Blvd.,

Wyomissing, PA 19610, or at www.wyopublib.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now