James L. Weber, 86, of Centre Twp., passed away on

Monday, July 1, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.

He was the husband of Mae A. (Werley) Weber. They were married on October 23, 1954 and celebrated sixty-four years of marriage.

Born in West Leesport, he was the son of the late James W. and Stella A. (Kreider) Weber. James first worked for Howard Ernst Construction, Hamburg, St. Lawrence Dairy and last for W.A. Brenner, Leesport. He then worked part time for Borough of Leesport. He was a member of Salem (Belleman's) Church, Centre Twp. James was a life member of the Leesport Fire Company, where he was fire chief and assistant fire chief. He was a firefighter and on the ambulance crew for over fifty-five years. James was a life member of the Berks County Fireman's Association and relief association, member of Berks County Fire Chiefs Association, Central Berks Fire Company and Beneficial Association, Centerport, Goodwill Fire Company and Beneficial Association and Schuylkill Valley Ambulance Association. He was a member of the Centerport Band, where he played trombone.

James enjoyed camping, hunting, hoedowning with his wife, going to Knoebel's Grove and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: David M. Weber and his wife Donna, Windsor Twp.; Daniel M. Weber, companion of Karen Himmelberger, Bern Twp.; Carolyn M. (Weber), wife of Gary Wheeler, Mohnton; and Brenda M. (Weber), wife of Donald Hoffa, Bern Twp.; six grandsons: Casey Heck, Scott Heck, Andrew Weber, Ryan Weber, Troy Weber and Philip Weber; one stepgranddaughter, Sally Ellison; three great-grandchildren: Kimberly Heck, Finnegan Weber and Cooper Weber, and a fourth great-grandchild on the way.

Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Fairview (Belleman's) Cemetery, Centre Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Saturday, 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Salem (Belleman's) Church Endowment Fund, 3540 Belleman's Church Road, Mohrsville, PA 19541. For online condolences, please visit

