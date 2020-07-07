1/1
James Weinhold
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James W. Weinhold, 81, of West Lawn, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Highlands of Wyomissing. He was the husband of the late Shiela M. (Bagenstose) Weinhold who passed away Jan. 21, 2020. James, a son of the late Paul and Barbara (Wenger) Weinhold, was born in Fivepointville. He is survived by his two daughters, Sherrie L., wife of Bradley Bressler, Myerstown, and Bonnie L., wife of Elwood Noll, Jr., Mohrsville; a brother, Melvin Weinhold, Fivepointville; and four grandchildren, Joshua and Jonathan Kurtz, and Samantha and Bradley Noll. He was preceded in death by eight siblings, Paul, Lamar, and Webster Weinhold, Myrtle Musser, Margaret Lange, Goldie Belleman, Ruth Sensenig, and Ethel Sikorski. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Wernersville. He was also a past member of the Pretzel City Street Rod Assoc. He loved his old cars and his motor home and spending time with his family. He was a 1958 graduate of the Milton Hershey School for Boys and retired in 2018 from Performance Automotive, having previously worked for the Big A Auto Parts. He and his wife also owned and operated Hoffert’s Auto parts in West Lawn for 17 years. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 9th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 AM, at the funeral home. Burial will be private. We respectfully request that masks be worn, and that social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 130 S Walnut St, Wernersville, PA 19565. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Service
11:00 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved