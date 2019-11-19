Home

James Westwood Obituary
James, Jim, Jimmy, Jimbo, Big Sexy Westwood…….Loved very few things in life – his children, Joliyah, Jamie and Carter, his mom, his dad, his brother – and anyone else he considered family. He was a witty character to say the least and somehow had the ability to either have you in tears laughing or make you so uncomfortable you wanted to hide in a dark corner. He was a beautiful, tortured, tormented soul that one can only hope is now at peace. ~”If we can make it through the night, there’s a brighter day” A viewing will be held in Auman’s, Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Road, Reading, Pa. (Exeter Township) on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions for the benefit of Jim’s children may be made payable to Joey Noll and mailed to 916 Union Street, Birdsboro, Pa. 19508. To send a condolence online, please visit: www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
