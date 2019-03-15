Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Zerr Jr..

James R. "Jim" Zerr Jr., 67, of

Wernersville, passed away March 13, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at the Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Sandra S. (Straub) Zerr, with whom he shared 43 years of

marriage. Jim, a son of the late James R. and Margie E. (Kissling) Zerr Sr., was born in Reading.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Matthew J. Zerr, husband of Jamie, Wernersville; a daughter,

Samantha S., wife of Derek B. Hain, Mohnton; a sister,

Betty Ann, wife of Ken McAfee, Morgantown; and two grandchildren, Gavin M. Zerr and Savannah S. Hain.

He was a member of St. Peters UCC, West Lawn. Jim was employed as a truck driver and warehouse manager at C&S Medical Supply before retiring in 1999. He was also

employed as a paid driver for the Wyomissing Fire

Department. He was previously head of security at Mom's Mall, Morgantown, until its closing, and head of security at Maple Grove Raceway, during his working career.

He was a lifetime member of the Robesonia Fish & Game, Junior Fire Department of the City of Reading and the Aristes Fire Department in Cunningham Township. He was a past member and officer of the Berks County Firemen's Association, Fire Chief Association, A.F.P.A . and the

Pennsylvania Association of Arson Investigators.

He participated in the National Fallen Firefighters

Memorial every year in Emmitsburg, Md., as an escort for fallen firefighter families. Jim was the former chief of Fritztown Fire Company from 1996-2001, and president of Zone 4 from 1987-1997. He served on the Borough Council in Sinking Spring from 2006-2010.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, March 18th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville, with his pastor the Rev. Kris Hayden,

officiating. A viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m., until the time of services. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P.O.

Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.

