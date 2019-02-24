Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamie (Gilmore) Billman.

Jamie B. Billman, 41, of Sinking Spring, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 5:13 p.m. in Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of James A. Billman.

Born in Reading, Jamie was the daughter of the late Charles and Joann (Behm)

Gilmore. She was a woman of strong faith.

In addition to her husband, Jamie is survived by her daughters, Charlie-Jo Billman, at home, and Felicia M. Billman, of North Carolina; her grandson, Kaden Wentzel. She is also survived by her sister, Cristi M. Heck-Miller, wife of Jeff Miller, of Mohnton; nephew, Shawn P. Heck, of Sinking Spring; and her mother-in-law, Sherry M. Slichter, wife of Ronald M. Slichter, of Reading.

Jamie was preceded in death by her brother, Patrick C. Gilmore.

Celebration of life tribute service will be held in Bean

Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Amy S. Landis, Certified

Celebrant will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Saturday, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road,

Birdsboro, PA 19508, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in

memory of Mrs. Jamie B. Billman. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



