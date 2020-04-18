|
Jamie A. Moser, 48, of Hamburg, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 in his residence. Born in Reading, he was the son of Alvin Shade, Sr., and the late Karen Moser Stankiewicz. He formerly was employed by Bachman Roofing as a roofer. He enjoyed sports and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is survived by three brothers: Dondi Moser, Wernersvile, Alvin Shade, Jr., husband of Wendy, and Christopher Shade; a sister: Candice Stankiewicz, Birdsboro; his step-father: John Stankiewicz, Jr., Wernersville; 1 niece, and 3 nephews. Services will be private. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020