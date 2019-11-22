Home

Jan Scott Gensemer, 64, of Apach Junction, Ariz., formerly of Reading, passed away suddenly on November 14, 2019. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late, Wray Gemsemer and LeRoy Gensemer, of Reading. He is survived by his son, Jason Gensemer, of Gardenville, Nev.; brothers: Bruce, Walter, Jay and Dean Gensemer; and sister, Donna Groff. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted through to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
