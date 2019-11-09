Home

Jan Prins, 85, of Reamstown, passed away Tues., Nov. 5, 2019, at Wellspan Ephrata Comm. Hospital. Born in the Netherlands, he was a son of the late Jacob and Katherina Prins. Jan and his wife, Hannah (Good) Prins, were to celebrate 65 years of marriage this month. Jan moved to the U.S. in 1952, sponsored by his uncle, Dr. VanLoon. He worked for American Casualty Insurance Co. in Reading, then worked as the manager of the Gulf Station in Bowmansville. Jan turned his hobby of photography into a business and in 1976 started Jan Prins Photography, where he established and operated a photo lab. He then worked 10-years at Yoders Markets in the photo lab and most recently worked part time at Weavers Market in Denver. He was also proud to be a U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed music--anything jazzy, country and organ. Self-taught, he played the piano, organ and ukulele. Jan enjoyed traveling and took his family camping all over the U.S. and enjoyed many trips to Knoebels amusement park. He was a member of Salem E&R Church in Reamstown andserved on church council. Most of all, he loved his family and cherished making memories with them. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Ken J. Prins (fiancée, Michelle Ward), of Shrewsbury, and Chris L. Moore (Sean), of Hanover; two grandchildren, Ross J. Hall and Brooke L. Hall; one great-grandson, Eliot Vollmer; brother, Dick Prins; and two nephews, Eddie (Tineke) Prins and Roland (Ylona) Prins. Jan was predeceased by sister-in-law, Kryna Prins. A Celebration of Life will take place Sat., Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. in Salem E&R Church, 12 E. Church St., Reamstown, PA, 17567. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre Inc., Reamstown, Pa. www.goodfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
