Jane Elizabeth "Betty" (Blimline) Albert, 91, of

Shillington, died February 5th.

She was born in Shillington. One of nine children, Betty was a daughter of the late Franklin and Mabel (Remp) Blimline. Betty is survived by her husband of 70 years, E.G. "Pete" Albert.

She graduated from Shillington High School in 1945. In addition to being a homemaker and caring for three

children, Betty played an important supporting role in Pete's building of a successful business. Betty had fond memories of early jobs working at the ticket booth at the Shillington Movie Theater and at the Purcell's store on Penn Street. She also served as a Sunday school teacher at Grace Lutheran Church in Shillington. An avid reader, she enjoyed shopping with her sisters and treasured holidays celebrated with her extended family.

Betty is survived by her son, Donald G. Albert, husband of Mary Albert, of Norwich, Vt.; and by her daughter, Amy L. Bloom, wife of Barton Bloom, of Shillington. Also three grandchildren: Marion Albert, of Honolulu, Hawaii; Alex Bloom, of Burlingame, Calif.; and Michael Albert, of

Jacksonville Beach, Fla. She is survived by a sister, Jeanette Keffer, of Shillington; and by a brother, Frederick Blimline, of Kenhorst; and by many beloved nieces and nephews.

Betty was predeceased by two sons, Glenn B. Albert and infant son, Peter. She was predeceased by sisters: Pauline Ricker, Anna Damore, Marie Blimline and Peggy Carlson; and by brothers, Bud Blimline and Bill Blimline.

A celebration of Betty's life will take place in the spring; an announcement will follow. Klee Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.kleefuneralhome.com



