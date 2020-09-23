Jane Anne (Ruble) Keim Jane Anne (Ruble) Keim, 2.16.51 – 9.16.20, passed away peacefully, just after midnight, at her home in Lakeland, FL with sons Bill and Greg, and husband Willie by her side. Born in Wilkes Barre, PA to parents Russell and Margaret Jane Ruble. She lived in Gouglersville, PA, and was a 69 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. She attended Albright and Alvernia College for a brief time before marrying her husband and best friend William J. Keim III. They would have celebrated their 50th Anniversary in January. Jane Anne and family moved to Venice, FL from Shillington, PA in 1977, and finally settled in Englewood where they resided for over 37 years. Serving in different capacities as a board member, she helped to keep Englewood Little League and Pop Warner running for several years. She worked at First Federal Savings and Loan, and for PC Investments in Placida for 20+ years. In 2014, she moved to Lakeland, FL to be closer to family. She is survived by her husband William J. Keim III, three sons, Ralph of Mayo, FL, William J. IV and Gregory M. both of Lakeland, FL, eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and her brothers Duane Ruble of Mechanicsburg, PA and Larry Ruble of New Palestine, IN. No local service will be held. Her ashes will be placed with her mother and father in Lewistown, PA. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent in her name to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
at 3 International drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.