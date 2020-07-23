Jane Bradbury

Jane M. Bradbury, 99, formerly of Bern Township, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the care of the dedicated staff of Phoebe Berks. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Julia (Neidig) Bradbury. She graduated from Reading High School ’39 and was educated at the Kutztown State Teachers College, now known as Kutztown University. Jane was a devoted educator of the Antietam School District for 35 years until her retirement in 1978. She was a parishioner of St. Margaret’s R.C.C. Jane will be remembered by her nieces, Barbara Bradbury, Patricia Hoeksema, and Marian Magee, and their families. She was predeceased by her brothers, James and John, and her sister, Grace. Burial was held at Gethsemane Cemetery on the family plot. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, is honored to assist with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
