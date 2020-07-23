1/
Jane Bradbury
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane M. Bradbury, 99, formerly of Bern Township, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the care of the dedicated staff of Phoebe Berks. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Julia (Neidig) Bradbury. She graduated from Reading High School ’39 and was educated at the Kutztown State Teachers College, now known as Kutztown University. Jane was a devoted educator of the Antietam School District for 35 years until her retirement in 1978. She was a parishioner of St. Margaret’s R.C.C. Jane will be remembered by her nieces, Barbara Bradbury, Patricia Hoeksema, and Marian Magee, and their families. She was predeceased by her brothers, James and John, and her sister, Grace. Burial was held at Gethsemane Cemetery on the family plot. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, is honored to assist with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 24, 2020
A lovely lady who taught at Pennside Elementary when I attended school there. May she Rest In Peace!
Karen Moore
Friend
July 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always. Will definitely miss our talks
Regina Burns
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved