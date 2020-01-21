|
|
Jane Bustard Walling of Pinehurst, NC, age 71 years old, passed away January 19, 2020 at Quail Haven Village, with her brother David, wife Linda and niece Amy by her side. She was the wife of the late Bruce C. Walling with whom she shared 19 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel M. and Gertrude L. Bustard. She graduated from Abington High School, Abington, PA and Albright College, Reading, PA where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History in the class of 1970. She went on to earn her MBA in Business Administration from Temple University, Philadelphia, PA. She worked for General Accident Insurance Company from 1970 to 1999 holding positions of Supervisor and Director, Personal Casualty Underwriting. In 1993 she married her husband Bruce Walling and moved to Pinehurst, NC in 1999 to enjoy their retirement. While in Pinehurst she found employment as Administrative Assistant at Pine Needles golf resort. She is survived by her brother David Bustard and wife Linda, Shillington, PA, nephew Michael Bustard, husband of Tara of Swedesboro, NJ and niece Amy (Bustard) wife of Michael Simmons, Manheim, PA. Also surviving are step-daughter Denise (Walling) wife of Robert Farrington, North Wales, PA and step-granddaughter Kristin wife of David DiPietro, New Jersey. There are three great nephews, Benjamin, Nathan and Jacob and one great niece Emma Claire, two step-great grandchildren, Joseph and Julianna. Memorial services to be announced at the convenience of the family. Pinehurst United Methodist Church will be in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to her church Pinehurst United Methodist, The or Quail Haven Village, in her memory Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020