|
Jane E. Cook, 92, of Wernersville, passed away August 3, 2019, in her residence. She was the wife of Kenneth L. Cook.
Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late D. Clayton and Ethel M. (DeHart) Clouser. She was a graduate of the former Mohnton High School. Jane worked as a
switchboard operator at Boscov's for 17 years, retiring in 1988. She was a member of First Church of Christ,
Scientist, Reading.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her
daughters, Susan L. (Bixler), wife of William G. Buoni, San
Antonio, Texas, Sandra L. Bixler, partner of David Bronson, Pequea; her grandson, Tyson A. Stokes; her great-granddaughter, Tyra Stokes Roldan; her niece, Judith
Newman, Las Vegas, Nev.; and her nephews, Jonathan Fichthorn and James Fichthorn, both of Virginia, and Frank Bixler and his wife, Polly, Mansfield, Pa. She is also survived by Kenneth's family: Marcia Cook-Love, wife of Douglas Love, Birdsboro; Carole Cook, wife of Keith Mangino, Oakton, Va.; Randall, husband of Ellen Cook, Binghamton, N.Y.; Alan, husband of Elaine Cook,
Centerport; Alicia, wife of Sal Bartilotta, Phillipsburg, N.J.; and his grandchildren: Ryan, Courtney, Kevin, Meghan, Ksenia Rose and Lauren.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Harold E. Bixler.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday,
August 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Phoebe Berks Village, 1 Reading Drive, Wernersville. Interment in
Robeson Church Cemetery, Plowville, will be private. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Cook family.