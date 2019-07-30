Jane H. Cote, 93, who spent her adulthood in Muhlenberg Park, raising her family, and volunteering with her community, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Columbia

Cottage, Spring Twp., Pa.

She was born July 14, 1926, at the Reading Hospital, along with her twin sister Louise, daughters of the late William and Margaret (Major) Hullinger. She was the wife of the late Leonard Cote with whom she celebrated 70 years of marriage, who passed away July 13, 2015.

She was a member of Alsace Lutheran Church, Muhlenberg Twp., where she had served on the Social Ministry Committee and taught Sunday School for 30 years. She was a 1944 graduate of Reading High School.

Surviving are her 4 children; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a sister, Margie Souders; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased her twin sister, Louise Frasso; and her brother, Robert Hullinger.

Funeral service will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring, Reverend Mark E. Brophy officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, August 5, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Pl #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Bean Funeral Home, Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



