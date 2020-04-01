Home

Jane D. Brown-Hepner

Jane D. Brown - Hepner, 77, formerly of Alsace Twp., passed away, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Reading Hospital. She was predeceased by her first husband, Orean "Sam" Brown, and is survived by her second husband, Kermit "Sonny" Hepner, Bern Twp. Born in Alsace Twp., she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Mary (Trievel) Smith. In addition to her husband, Jane is survived by three children: Robin L. Seidel, Wyoming; Jim O., husband of Suann Brown, Alsace Twp.; and Kimberly A., wife of Kurt Kraus, Utah. Four siblings: Melvin Smith, Reading; Darlene Reinert, Fleetwood; Dorothy Seidel, Fleetwood; and Bonnie Triest, Alsace Twp., eight grandchildren: Nick, Jed, Jena, Kelsey, Lexi, Jessica, Michael, and Brittany; and four great grandchildren: Kaiden, Kennedy, Dylan, and Vaughn, also survive her. Jane was predeceased by a son in law, Melvin Seidel, and a sister, Mary Stocker. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
