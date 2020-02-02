|
|
Jane A. L. Delcamp, age 91, a resident of Berks Heim, formerly resided on her farm located on Delcamp Road outside of Fleetwood for 35 plus years. She passed away on Thursday January 30, 2020 at the Reading Hospital Tower Health, West Reading. Jane was born in Hazelton, Pa., the daughter of the late Robert C. Lemmerhart and Emma S. (Schuchart) Lemmerhart. She was a graduate of Reading High School. Jane was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Fleetwood. She also was a member of the Golden Rule Order of Eastern Star. She was an active volunteer at Reading Hospital and the former Community Hospital. Jane had worked for the former Bank of Pennsylvania doing legal research. She was an avid reader who enjoyed gardening. She is survived by her sister, Nancee A. Lemmerhart, of Reading and Mt. Gretna; and very good friend, Gary M. Kramer, Hamburg, who helped maintain her farm. A viewing will be held Wednesday morning, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., in the Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Hazelton, with services provided by the Hazelton Salvation Army. In lieu of flowers, conributions can be made in Jane’s memory to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020