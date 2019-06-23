Jane Lynette Derr, 89, of State College, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at Juniper

Village at Brookline.

Born January 26, 1930, in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Ralph D. and Mabel I. Riegel Ruppert. On May 30, 1952, she married Thomas B. Derr, who preceded her in death on June 2, 2018.

Jane is survived by her two children, Jeffrey A. Derr and his wife, Tish, of State College; and Kathy J. Taylor and her husband, Harry, of Ft. Myers, Fla.; her sister, Virginia Kusnir, of Kutztown; and five grandchildren: Heather and Robin Derr and Trevor, Kyle and Korey Taylor.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was

preceded in death by her brother, C. William Ruppert.

Jane was a 1947 graduate of Reading High School and a 1948 graduate of the Helen M. Hoffman Secretarial School. Jane was a gentle loving mother and spent much of her time caring for her children. Jane's favorite job outside of the home was working at the International Center of the Pennsylvania State University.

She was a member of the State College Presbyterian Church. Her greatest passions in life were singing in her church choir, being an avid bridge player and a diehard Penn State sports enthusiast but most of all, spending time with her five beloved grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clearwater Conservancy, 2555 N. Atherton St., State College, PA 16803 or to the , 270 Walker Drive, Suite 15, State College, PA 16801.

Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.



