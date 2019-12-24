|
Jane E. Ferrier, 98, formerly of Cressona, PA, passed away Saturday, December 21st, at Luther Ridge, Pottsville, where she had been a resident. Born in Folsom, PA on January 9, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Alfred & Margaret (Kipp)Lee. She was the widow of William Clair Ferrier, who passed away January 25, 1996. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Ferrier is also preceded in death by her son, John Ferrier, October 5, 1972. She was a 1939 graduate of Cressona High School, and a 1943 graduate of West Chester Teachers' College. Mrs. Ferrier was formerly employed by the Cressona High School; retiring from the Blue Mountain School District in 1979. She was a member of St. Mark's United Church of Christ, Cressona; where she was a member of the choir, a former consistory member, and a Sunday School teacher. Mrs. Ferrier was also a member of the Cressona Historical Society. She is survived by three sons: William A. Ferrier & wife, Frances, Cobolo, TX, Lee C. Ferrier & partner, Ronald, Orwigsburg, & James R. Ferrier & wife, Diane, Schuylkill Haven, three granddaughters: Dr. Brook Banks & husband, Andy Miller, Chico, CA, Lauren Ives & husband, Robert, Milton, Ontario, and Jennifer Ferrier & husband, Howard Cooper, Lake Wynonah.Mrs. Ferrier is also survived by great-grandchildren: Anna Banks, Ryan Banks, Ian Miller, Meghan Miller, Parker Ives, Delaney Ives, Brandon Ferrier, & Alexandria Ferrier. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. at St. Mark's United Church of Christ, Cressona, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 28th, with Rev. Kevin Fruchtl officiating. A viewing will be held Saturday from 12 noon until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow the service at Cressona Cemetery, Cressona. At the family's request, donations in Mrs. Ferrier's memory may be sent to St. Marks United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 55, 30 Pottsville St., Cressona, PA 17929.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019