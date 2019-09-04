Home

Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
Jane (Fry) Folk

Jane (Fry) Folk Obituary

Jane Helen (Fry) Folk, 77, of

Wernersville, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

She was the former wife of Gerald E. Folk, who died on Aug. 7, 1998. Jane, a daughter of the late Luther W. and

Bertha Sallie (Garman) Fry, was born in Stouchbsburg.

She is survived by a daughter, Christine Folk Kreitz, wife of Barry, Womelsdorf; two sons, Gerald E. Folk, husband of Donna, Robesonia; and Gary S. Folk, husband of Yvette, Robesonia; three sisters: Mary Smith, Hamburg; Ruth Folk, Reading; and Verna Bewley, Reading; seven grandchildren: Shane, Cheyenne, Julie, Apache, Cherokee, Matthew and Jennifer; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was a member of Riverview Christian Fellowship Church. She retired in 2001 from Agere.

Services will be held at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7th at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 8-9:00a.m.,

Saturday, at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading.

Online condolences may be made at

[email protected]

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019
