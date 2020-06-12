Jane I. Folk, 78, formerly of Fleetwood, passed on June 10, 2020 at Wallingford Nursing and Rehabilitation, Chester County. She was born in Evansville the daughter of the late Clarence S. Folk and Helen L. (Meals) Folk. Jane was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Fleetwood. She worked at the former Kutztown Shoe, Inc. and Molly Screws Factory for many years. Jane was an avid bicyclist who in her retirement could often be found cruising around town. She loved spending time outdoors picking raspberries or just enjoying a sunny day. She loved helping people and was always eager to volunteer her time for anyone who needed a hand. Jane is survived by her sister Jean A. (Folk) wife of Donald DeCray of Allentown and a brother Roy L. Folk husband of Linda Folk of Fleetwood. Other survivors include 13 nieces and nephews. She preceded in death by her siblings Robert Folk, Clarence Folk, William Folk and Evelyn Folk. A viewing will be held on Thursday June 18th from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon from the Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. A graveside service will follow at 1:00pm in Becker’s St. Peter’s Cemetery, 265 Maidencreek Road, Fleetwood. Contribution in memory of Jane can be made to St. Paul’s UCC, 5 W. Arch St., Fleetwood, PA. 19522 Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.